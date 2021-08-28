MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Stock Position Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.13% of MP Materials worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MP Materials by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,619,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,165,000 after purchasing an additional 472,556 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,183,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MP Materials by 59,499.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,092 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 487.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 847,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,455,000 after purchasing an additional 702,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 599,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,556,000 after purchasing an additional 338,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.27 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.80. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.

Several equities analysts have commented on MP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,251.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.