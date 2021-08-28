mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Price Hits $1.10

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $19.01 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00052619 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003014 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00013979 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.
  • PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00052507 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.62 or 0.00753516 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00104858 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

