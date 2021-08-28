M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Position Cut by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,902 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of M&T Bank worth $95,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.18. The company had a trading volume of 477,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,990. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.44. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $88.48 and a 1-year high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.76.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

