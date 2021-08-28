MXC (MXC) Market Cap Hits $103.85 Million

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. MXC has a market capitalization of $103.85 million and approximately $9.53 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MXC has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.76 or 0.00400080 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001682 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $508.11 or 0.01043754 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin . The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

