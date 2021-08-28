My DeFi Pet Achieves Market Cap of $33.71 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for $4.90 or 0.00010056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $33.71 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00052789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00130895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00151517 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,786.24 or 1.00114557 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.88 or 0.06671156 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $485.32 or 0.00995938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

