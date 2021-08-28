MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,370 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.73% of MYR Group worth $57,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in MYR Group by 217.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in MYR Group by 132.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the second quarter valued at $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1,234.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $105.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.08. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $106.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

