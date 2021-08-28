Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $30,246.00

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $30,246.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00053100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00132587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00151419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,899.58 or 0.99919646 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.41 or 0.06651990 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.69 or 0.00996521 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 88.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

