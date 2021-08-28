Name Change Token Achieves Market Cap of $1.89 Million (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Name Change Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0402 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Change Token has a market cap of $1.89 million and $232,473.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00052401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00013870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00052437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00106631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.49 or 0.00751680 BTC.

About Name Change Token

Name Change Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 46,965,273 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars.

