Namecoin Price Reaches $1.44 on Major Exchanges (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00002957 BTC on popular exchanges. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $21.22 million and $6,865.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,695.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $626.00 or 0.01285533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.44 or 0.00335632 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 66.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.74 or 0.00282864 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001192 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000067 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

