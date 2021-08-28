Nano Achieves Market Capitalization of $875.60 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 28th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $875.60 million and approximately $38.79 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nano has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $6.57 or 0.00013396 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,052.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.68 or 0.06647279 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $634.34 or 0.01293176 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.25 or 0.00355219 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00132240 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $303.77 or 0.00619277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.49 or 0.00333284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.35 or 0.00247387 BTC.

Nano Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.