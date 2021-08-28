National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Update

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the July 29th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NABZY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of National Australia Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NABZY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 52,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,955. National Australia Bank has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $10.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84.

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

