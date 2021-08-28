National Express Group (LON:NEX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $264.84

Shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 264.84 ($3.46) and traded as high as GBX 269 ($3.51). National Express Group shares last traded at GBX 262.40 ($3.43), with a volume of 3,162,986 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEX. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on National Express Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on National Express Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 315.71 ($4.12).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 264.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

