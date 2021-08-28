National Storm Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSMG) Short Interest Update

National Storm Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSMG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 309,300 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the July 29th total of 609,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSMG remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,637. National Storm Management has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

About National Storm Management

National Storm Management, Inc provides storm restoration services for residential and commercial properties damaged by severe weather. It offers a variety of restoration products and services, including repairing or replacing roofing, siding, gutters, windows, doors, accessories and other exterior items.

