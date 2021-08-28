Navcoin (NAV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $355,516.00

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Navcoin has a market cap of $35.50 million and approximately $355,516.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001020 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004684 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000471 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00035834 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00027016 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,491,880 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

