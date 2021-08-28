Neblio (NEBL) Price Down 7.5% This Week

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00003159 BTC on popular exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $27.39 million and approximately $656,266.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neblio has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00052490 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00025548 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008280 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,180,051 coins and its circulating supply is 17,806,943 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.