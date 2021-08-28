Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Short Interest Down 45.0% in August

Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the July 29th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Neo Lithium stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.51. 87,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,846. Neo Lithium has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $3.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Neo Lithium from C$3.90 to C$4.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on lithium salar and brine reservoir complex in Catamarca Province, Argentina. The company was founded on January 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

