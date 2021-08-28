Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Up 84.6% in August

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the July 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Neste Oyj stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.91. 26,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,109. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.67. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $39.42.

NTOIY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Neste Oyj to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neste Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

