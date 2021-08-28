Nestree Trading Down 19% This Week (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Nestree has a total market cap of $7.26 million and approximately $291,562.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nestree has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nestree alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,833.80 or 0.99905438 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00040826 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00009732 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00066426 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009179 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009394 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.83 or 0.00617485 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,730,880,474 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.