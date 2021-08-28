Netbox Coin (NBX) Tops One Day Volume of $206,821.00

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Netbox Coin has a market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $206,821.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000411 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00151042 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 78,660,102 coins and its circulating supply is 78,068,302 coins. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

