NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,317 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of NetEase worth $55,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 15.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 887.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 25,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 42.5% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 24,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 17.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

NASDAQ NTES traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.76. 2,508,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,175. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.42.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.