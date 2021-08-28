Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,671 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Netflix by 4.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in Netflix by 38.3% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 12.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 4.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX stock traded up $8.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $558.92. 3,252,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,098,779. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $247.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

