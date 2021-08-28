NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $205.12 Million

Brokerages forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will announce $205.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $204.90 million and the highest is $205.33 million. NetScout Systems posted sales of $205.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $847.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $844.59 million to $849.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $882.36 million, with estimates ranging from $876.40 million to $888.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $210,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,420.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $82,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in NetScout Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 41,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $28.04 on Friday. NetScout Systems has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.47, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

