NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Stock Holdings Boosted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) by 465.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,988 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 1.06% of NeuBase Therapeutics worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $4,690,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 61,595 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 55,080 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

NBSE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:NBSE opened at $3.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $125.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of -0.03.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

