Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Short Interest Down 46.5% in August

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the July 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:NBO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,458. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

Get Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0393 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBO. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 139,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 32.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the second quarter valued at about $91,000.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.