NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 244,500 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the July 29th total of 429,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NRBO opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.64. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $7.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. 6.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

