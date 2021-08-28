Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,825,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 100,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,752,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,293,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NBIX. TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

NBIX stock opened at $95.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.95. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.77 and a 52 week high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. On average, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,337 shares of company stock worth $3,074,386. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.