New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,557 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.53% of New Mountain Finance worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 110.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 12.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at $166,000. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMFC stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.40.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.12% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 99.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

