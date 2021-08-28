New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 11,077 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,077 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of SS&C Technologies worth $20,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,255,000 after buying an additional 5,234,637 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,988,000 after buying an additional 501,108 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 681,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,607,000 after buying an additional 419,553 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,834,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,785,000 after buying an additional 402,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,311,000 after buying an additional 379,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.39 and a 52 week high of $79.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.98.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

