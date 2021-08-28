New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 2,101 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Ryanair worth $21,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 9,150.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,971,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,661 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth about $13,878,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,100,318,000 after purchasing an additional 434,843 shares in the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth about $42,042,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 444,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,109,000 after purchasing an additional 314,025 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $108.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $77.09 and a twelve month high of $121.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RYAAY. Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 target price on shares of Ryanair and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.24 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.48.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

