New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 22,592 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 661,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,592 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of VICI Properties worth $20,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in VICI Properties by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,063,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VICI Properties by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,413,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,532 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,486,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,991 shares during the period.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

