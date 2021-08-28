New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 4,502 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of PerkinElmer worth $20,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 target price (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.09.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $182.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.50 and a 1 year high of $188.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.41.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

