New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 62,187 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 965,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,187 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 1.22% of Harsco worth $19,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 185.1% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco in the second quarter worth $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Harsco by 3,222.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco in the first quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Harsco alerts:

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -623.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53. Harsco Co. has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.36 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.