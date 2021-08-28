New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 9,417 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.25% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $21,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 432.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $118.00 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $124.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $232,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

