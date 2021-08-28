New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,190 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.31% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $21,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WH. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $633,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,562.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.6% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Shares of WH opened at $73.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 61.28 and a beta of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.23 and a 52 week high of $78.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

