New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.34% of MSA Safety worth $22,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 23.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,284,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,937,000 after purchasing an additional 818,019 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,091,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,833,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 3.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 996,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,630 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 13.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 627,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,980,000 after purchasing an additional 75,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 511,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSA. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price objective on MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of MSA opened at $159.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 0.90. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.