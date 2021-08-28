New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 377,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,379 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $20,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $2,942,000. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 142,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 62,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 210,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $51.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.73. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

