New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 10,461 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of FMC worth $21,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $5,272,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $1,522,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of FMC by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,003,000 after purchasing an additional 218,461 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

Shares of FMC opened at $93.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.57. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.