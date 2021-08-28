New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,454 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,395 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.30% of Synovus Financial worth $19,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

SNV stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,130.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

