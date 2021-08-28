New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,279 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.39% of Chart Industries worth $20,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $186.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.62. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.12 and a 52 week high of $188.97.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.58.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.