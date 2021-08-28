New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,183 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 202,513 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of F5 Networks worth $21,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $848,000. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,179 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 6.6% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price target (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 price target (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $205.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.34. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,535.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $99,252.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,996.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,647 shares of company stock worth $2,675,858. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.