New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,473 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of AptarGroup worth $22,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in AptarGroup by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in AptarGroup by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in AptarGroup by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in AptarGroup by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in AptarGroup by 15.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,474,218.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair cut AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.17.

NYSE ATR opened at $134.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.88. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.34 and a twelve month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

