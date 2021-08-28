New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66,959 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Masco worth $22,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 30.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its position in Masco by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 721,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in Masco by 1.7% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 130,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Masco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Masco by 23.2% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

NYSE MAS opened at $61.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.60. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

