New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Celanese worth $20,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.71.

CE opened at $160.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.03. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $100.02 and a 12 month high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.