New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $19.54 Million Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of FirstEnergy worth $19,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 87.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 318.3% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Shares of FE stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.25.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

