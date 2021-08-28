New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $20.17 Million Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 100.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,555 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of AMC Entertainment worth $20,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 340.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,088,000 after purchasing an additional 21,123,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 334.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,996 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 269.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 572.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 273.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $40.84 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $72.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.70.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Locke sold 34,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $1,708,477.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,728.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,422,293 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. B. Riley lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.36.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

