New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $20.24 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Sun Communities worth $20,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,881,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,649,000 after buying an additional 408,329 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,873,000 after buying an additional 2,392,635 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,124,000 after buying an additional 577,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,902,000 after buying an additional 1,562,455 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,372,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,997,000 after buying an additional 321,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities stock opened at $198.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.01 and a 12-month high of $200.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.22, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.57.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

