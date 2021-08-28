New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $21.39 Million Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,528 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.61% of Ameris Bancorp worth $21,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,281,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,877,000 after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,088,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,228 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 65.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,693,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,915,000 after purchasing an additional 668,306 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,346,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,727,000 after purchasing an additional 106,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 67.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,477,000 after purchasing an additional 477,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABCB stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.25.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

