New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $22.21 Million Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Boston Properties worth $22,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 102.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 167.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 52.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 21.7% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Argus increased their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Shares of BXP opened at $113.09 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

