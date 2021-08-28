New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $22.45 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,539,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,934 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $22,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Justin Hotard sold 44,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $723,179.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,631 shares of company stock worth $2,340,644 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.