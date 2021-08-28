New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Guardant Health worth $21,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,117,000 after buying an additional 899,916 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,011,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,613,000 after purchasing an additional 567,042 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 81.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 977,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,200,000 after buying an additional 439,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,780,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,771,000 after buying an additional 284,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $613,148.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,560.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,427 shares of company stock worth $2,549,824 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GH opened at $120.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 0.50. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

